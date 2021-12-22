Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $130.99. 854,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,914. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

