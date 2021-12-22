Brokerages Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce $380.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.52 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

RYAN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

