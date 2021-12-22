Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $30.64

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,953. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

