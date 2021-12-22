Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $232.71

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.71.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.94. 802,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,761. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

