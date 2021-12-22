Brokerages Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Price Target at €12.84

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.43).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR:KCO traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.32 ($11.60). The company had a trading volume of 253,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.25.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

