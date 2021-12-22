Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $26.63

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 605,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,281. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

