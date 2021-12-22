Brokers Offer Predictions for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

NYSE RL opened at $111.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.13. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $142.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

