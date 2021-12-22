Brokers Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

