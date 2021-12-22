Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 4,734 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $9.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.