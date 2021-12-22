Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.