Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brunswick worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 213.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brunswick by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.