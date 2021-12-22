Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,371.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

