Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. 10,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day moving average is $200.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

