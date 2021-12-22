BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 7,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

