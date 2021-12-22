Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

