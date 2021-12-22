Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 147,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

