CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

