CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.