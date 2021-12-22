Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

