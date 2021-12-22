Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CVGW stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
