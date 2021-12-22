California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,473 shares of company stock worth $26,907,316.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

