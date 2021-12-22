Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,962 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 357,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

