Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.79. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

