Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.40. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 111,884 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

