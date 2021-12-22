Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,455 shares of company stock worth $117,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.