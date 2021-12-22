Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris Acquires 1,000 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris purchased 1,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CFFN stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

