Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

