Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.34

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSII. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $770.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

