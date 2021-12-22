CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CMAX stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter valued at $583,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

