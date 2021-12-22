CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. 93,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.