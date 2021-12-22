Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.97

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 190503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,916,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

