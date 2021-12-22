Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 191,954 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

