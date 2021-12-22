Cartesi Reaches Market Capitalization of $343.39 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $343.39 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,474,931 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

