Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 8,768 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

XHS opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95.

