Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

