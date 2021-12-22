Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $683.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.70. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

