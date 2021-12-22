Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.