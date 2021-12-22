Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $236,000 Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Davis Select International ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINT. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $25.89.

