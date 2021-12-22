Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $296,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

