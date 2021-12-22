Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after buying an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

