Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

