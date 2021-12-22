Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. Celularity has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

