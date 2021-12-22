CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.33. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 55,961 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

