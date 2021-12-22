Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

CERN opened at $90.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

