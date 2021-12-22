CertiK Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $108.60 million and $15.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,270,102 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.