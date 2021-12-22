CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.74. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 303,258 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.75.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

