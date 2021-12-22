CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $61.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CF stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 3,445,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

