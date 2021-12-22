Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $625.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $644.33 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

