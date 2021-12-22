Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 469,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CMCM opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

