Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.35 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.