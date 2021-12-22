Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

CB stock opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.