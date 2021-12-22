Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 246,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

CHD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.31. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

